Man Found Murdered Near Railway Station , In The Jurisdiction Of Haveli Lakha Police Station

Published January 15, 2022

RENALA KHURD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2022 ) :A man was found murdered near Railway station, in the jurisdiction of Haveli Lakha police station.

Police said on Saturday that some passersby spotted the blind folded body near Railway station near Haveli Lakha and informed the police which took the body into custody and sent it to hospital for postmortem.

There were marks of tortures on the body and the face was blood stained.

Police were investigating.

