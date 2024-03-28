Open Menu

Man Gets Life Imprisonment For Killing Wife

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 28, 2024 | 10:17 PM

Man gets life imprisonment for killing wife

A man was convicted of life imprisonment and a fine for killing his wife over a domestic dispute in the last year

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2024) A man was convicted of life imprisonment and a fine for killing his wife over a domestic dispute in the last year.

According to the prosecution, Azhar killed his wife on March 21, 2023, over a domestic dispute.

A case number 249/23 was registered against him under section 302 with Tulamba police station.

On Thursday, Additional District and Session Judge Muhammad Fakhir Altaf awarded life imprisonment and a fine of Rs 500,000 to the accused.

APP/qbs/thh

