Man Gets Life Imprisonment For Killing Wife
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 28, 2024 | 10:17 PM
A man was convicted of life imprisonment and a fine for killing his wife over a domestic dispute in the last year
KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2024) A man was convicted of life imprisonment and a fine for killing his wife over a domestic dispute in the last year.
According to the prosecution, Azhar killed his wife on March 21, 2023, over a domestic dispute.
A case number 249/23 was registered against him under section 302 with Tulamba police station.
On Thursday, Additional District and Session Judge Muhammad Fakhir Altaf awarded life imprisonment and a fine of Rs 500,000 to the accused.
APP/qbs/thh
