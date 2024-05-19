Brother allegedly kills sister for honour

MUZAFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2024) A brother allegedly opened fire and killed his sister for honour in Katcha area in the limits of Khair Pur Sadat police station.

According to spokesperson for police, an outlaw named Saleem resident of Shah Pur Katcha area was suspicious about the illicit relationship of his sister on which he opened fire and killed her and fled away.

Police shifted the body to tehsil headquarters hospital Ali Pur and registered a case against the accused.

SHO Khair Pur Sadat Imran Khan Gopang arrested the accused Muhammad Saleem, who killed his real sister in the name of honor by using modern technology in a short time.

