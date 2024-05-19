Woman Killed, Husband Injured In Road Accident
Umer Jamshaid Published May 19, 2024 | 11:10 AM
MUZAFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2024) A woman was killed while her husband sustained serious injuries after an overspeeding trailer hit the motorcycle near Shah Jamal.
According to rescue officials, a citizen, Allah Ditta Khan, a resident of Kaleem Chowk, was coming to DG Khan after attending the funeral prayer of his relative.
When they reached Chanren Morr Shah Jamal, an overspeeding trailer hit their motorcycle.
As a result, the wife of Allah Ditta Khan died on the spot while he sustained serious injuries.
Rescue 1122 shifted the injured to rural health center Shah Jamal while the body of a woman handed over to heirs.
Shah Jamal police were busy interrogating the incident.
