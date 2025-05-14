Man killed on road

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2025) A man was killed while another injured in a collision between a motorcycle

and a car on Chaprar Road here on Wednesday.

According to the Rescue 1122, 23-year-old Bilal was killed on the spot while 21-year-old Amir

was injured in the collision.

The Rescue 1122 shifted the injured and the body to a local hospital.