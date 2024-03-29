Man killed over old enmity

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2024) An old enmity claimed the life of a sexagenarian in the area of Satiana police station.

A police spokesman said here on Friday that M Anwar (60) was irrigating his fields in Satiana when his rivals, Jahangir, Akram, etc.

opened fire at him.

As a result, the farmer received serious injuries and died on the spot. The police took the body into custody and dispatched it to mortuary for postmortem while an investigation is under progress, he added.