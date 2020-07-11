UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Man Kills 3-year-old Son

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Sat 11th July 2020 | 09:30 PM

Man kills 3-year-old son

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2020 ) :A man killed his three-year-old son and threw the body, some 45 kms away, into a canal in order to hide his gruesome crime.

According to police, three-year-old Shabaan went missing two days ago from the area of Basti Barat Shah in the limits of B-division police station.

The police was informed about the missing child.

On Saturday, Khuddian police found body of a child who was later identified as Shabaan.

On suspicion, police investigated Nadeem, father of Shabaan, who confessed killing his son and then throwing the body into canal.

Related Topics

Police Police Station Man From

Recent Stories

Health Ministry conducts more than 58,000 addition ..

18 minutes ago

Noura Al Kaabi calls for preservation of cultural ..

33 minutes ago

ICA to resume work from Sunday

2 hours ago

Emirates announces repatriation flights to India

2 hours ago

Nearly 300 wildfires in Siberia amid record warm w ..

2 hours ago

Hurriyat leaders express solidarity with Attai's f ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.