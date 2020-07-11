Man kills 3-year-old son

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2020 ) :A man killed his three-year-old son and threw the body, some 45 kms away, into a canal in order to hide his gruesome crime.

According to police, three-year-old Shabaan went missing two days ago from the area of Basti Barat Shah in the limits of B-division police station.

The police was informed about the missing child.

On Saturday, Khuddian police found body of a child who was later identified as Shabaan.

On suspicion, police investigated Nadeem, father of Shabaan, who confessed killing his son and then throwing the body into canal.