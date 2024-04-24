Man Kills Wife Over Domestic Dispute
Muhammad Irfan Published April 24, 2024 | 12:10 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2024) A man stabbed to death his wife here at Botala area over domestic issues on Wednesday.
Jouharabad police said that Rajab Ali (42) area had an altercation with his wife Akhtar Bibi (40). In a fir of rage, he attacked his wife with knife and killed her on the spot..
Police reached the spot,shifted the body to nearby hospital for necessary legal formalities.
