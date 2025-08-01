Man Nabbed For Torturing Citizen Over House Dispute
Sumaira FH Published August 01, 2025 | 07:30 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2025) The Waris Khan Police on Friday nabbed a man for torturing a citizen over a house dispute.
According to the Rawalpindi Police spokesman, the victim in his complaint to the police in June alleged that the accused along with his accomplices had thrashed him over the house dispute.
The police registered a case and traced the accused, who had gone into hiding after the incident, using human intelligence and other means.
Two accomplices of the accused had already been arrested, the spokesman said.
