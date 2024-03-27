Man Shot Dead
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 27, 2024 | 01:40 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2024) A man was killed by an unidentified armed person in Jhang Bazaar area,here on Wednesday.
According to Rescue-1122 spokesperson,Zeeshan Ahmed Khan (45) was passing through Baba Lasuri Shah Darbar in Jhang bazaar area when some unknown accused shot him to death.
The body was shifted to hospital for post-mortem and started investigation.
