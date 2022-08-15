Management course officers get briefing on KP Police working

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2022 ) :The participants of the 31st management course organized by the National Institute of Management (NIM) on Monday visited the office of Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Hazara Police to get briefing on the working of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police.

DIG Hazara Region Mirwais Niaz informed the officers about the measures taken by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police for the convenience of the people, crime prevention, challenges faced by the police and other issues.

DIG Hazara Niaz and NIM Coordinator Kamran Ahmed Afridi presented shields to each other on behalf of their respective institutions.

The District Police Officer (DPO) Abbottabad was also present on the occasion.