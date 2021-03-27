UrduPoint.com
Mansha Khokhar's Sons Arrested Over Bid To Occupy Plot

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Sat 27th March 2021 | 05:20 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2021 ) :The Lahore police, in continuation of its crackdown on the land grabbers, arrested three sons of notorious qabza mafia, Mansha Khokhar alias Mansha Bum, on Saturday.

The accused, identified as Amir Mansha, Asim Mansha and Tariq Mansha, had attempted to occupy a plot of one Sufiyan in Sadar division area at gunpoint, SP Sadar Hafeez-ur-Rehman Bugti told the press. The accused, during the scuffle, also snatched a gold chain and cash from the plot owner. The citizen had lodged a written complaint with the CCPO Lahore, who immediately ordered SP Sadar to take legal action against the land grabbers.

Police later arrested the accused grabbers, recovered weapons from them and handed them over to the Investigation Wing for further interrogation.

In a separate operation, Cantt Division Police retrieved 27-kanal commercial property of a resident of the DHA Phase 8, Mian Pervez.

According to a spokesperson for the Lahore Police, the land grabbers, Riasat Chohan, Yousaf Tibba, Amjad Aziz and Sher Ali, had illegally occupied property of Mian Pervez last year. The accused had demanded Rs 100 million from the man to vacate occupation of their property. Mian Pervez lodged a written complaint with the Capital City Police Officer Ghulam Mahmood Dogar for redress of his grievance. SP Cantt Division took action and retrieved the property.

Moreover, Model Town Division Police, in supervision of SP Model Town Dost Muhammad, and with the support of two reserves of police, retrieved 48-kanal state land worth billions of rupees from a land grabber Mansha Bhatti in Pandoki Kahna area.

