Manzoor Wattoo Joins PPP Along With Family Members
Umer Jamshaid Published May 13, 2024 | 08:42 PM
Former Chief Minister Punjab, Manzoor Wattoo on Monday announced to join the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) with his family members
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2024) Former Chief Minister Punjab, Manzoor Wattoo on Monday announced to join the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) with his family members.
He made this announcement after meeting with Chairman PPP Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, said press release issued here by the party secretariat.
Former Members National Assembly, Khurram Wattoo and Rubina Shaheen Wattoo and former Members Punjab Assembly, Moazzam Wattoo, Jahan Ara Wattoo and Amina Wattoo Kasuri were the family members of Manzoor Wattoo who joined the party.
Bilawal Bhutto welcomed the new entrants in the party. Raja Pervaiz Ashraf, Hassan Murtaza, Shahzad Saeed Cheema and Chaudhry Sajjad ul Hassan were also present in the meeting.
