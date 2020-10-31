Mardan police operation, arrest 45 suspects, weapons recovered

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2020 ) :In view of the clear orders issued by DPO Mardan District Dr. Zahidullah against criminal elements and the current situation, the City Police Station under the supervision of Circle SDPO Inam Jan Khan has arrested 45 suspects and recovered weapons from the possession.

SHO Muqadam Khan led the police party during the combing operation in the adjoining areas of the police station and arrested 45 suspects, including a notorious criminal.

During the check, legal action was taken against 6 unregistered tenants and faulty security arrangements while 2 pistols were recovered besides checking data of 30 motorcycles, 25 vehicles and 50 suspects with the help of modern scientific equipment in which 10 persons were arrested under section 107/151 and 35 persons under section 55/109.