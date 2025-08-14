Marka-e-Haq, Independence day celebrated in Matiari

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2025) Like other parts of the country, Matiari district rose up with the slogan of celebrating freedom and fighting for the right.

The important ceremony of Azadi celebration was held at DC Office Matari, in which Deputy Commissioner Matari Muhammad Yusuf Sheikh participated as a special guest, while SSP Matari Ejaz Memon, Chairman District Council Matari Makhdoom Muhammad Ahmad Zaman, EDC One Matari Noor Muhammad Khoro, EDC Two Matari Iqra Jannat, Additional Director Sajibhalo Matari Rafiq Jamali and other officials, teachers, lawyers, journalists, students and a large number of people participated.

On this occasion Deputy Commissioner Matari, SSP Matari Ijaz Memon, Chairman of District Council Matari Makhdoom Muhammad Ahmad Zaman and other officers started the Independence Day celebration ceremony by hoisting the national flag.

After this, the police force and scouts presented a salute.

Speaking as a special guest, Deputy Commissioner Matari Muhammad Yusuf Shaikh said that Pakistan is a great country and together we will make our country more great and we will stand as an iron wall for our enemies.

Addressing the youth, he said that for the development and prosperity of the country, the youth should come forward to serve the country and the nation not only in the field of education, but also by acquiring technical skills so that the country can shine.

He further said that women have an important role in the development of the country, because 60% of the country's population consists of women and their participation in every sector is essential.

The Deputy Commissioner said that today we are celebrating the 78th Independence Day and express our solidarity with the Kashmiri brothers, because they are struggling for their freedom. He also condemned Israel's aggression on Palestine.

Speaking about the fight for the right, he paid tribute to the national heroes and martyrs who sacrificed their lives for the country's freedom and said that we are proud of our Pak Army, which left no stone unturned in sacrificing their lives for the protection of the homeland and the nation on every front.

Salutations to these martyrs and tributes to the Ghazis.

He further said that Pakistan is a commitment and we have to dedicate ourselves to the national spirit and play our role for their development and prosperity.

The DC praised the students who gave speeches in the event and asked the officials of the education department to conduct speech competitions among the students every month so that they get an opportunity to improve their skills and show their talent

