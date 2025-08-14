Unique Group Marks 78th Independence Day with patriotic ceremony

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2025) The Unique Group of Institutions celebrated Pakistan’s 78th Independence Day with a flag-hoisting and cake-cutting ceremony, presided over by Chairman Prof Abdul Manan Khurram.

Chairperson Sadia Khurram, Vice Chairman Afif Ashraf Siddiqui, Director Prof Waseem Anwar Chaudhry, Additional Director Muhammad Abdullah, and a large number of teachers attended the event.

The ceremony began with the hoisting of the national flag, followed by the cutting of an Independence Day cake. Speaking on the occasion, Prof Abdul Manan said the day was an occasion to renew national loyalty and pay tribute to the heroes whose sacrifices made Pakistan’s freedom possible.

He stressed that the country’s future lies in the hands of its youth, making their effective training and education essential. “Pakistan is our identity, and we must present it positively to the world,” he said, adding that teachers have a key role in shaping students’ character and attitudes to help build a successful society.

He further stressed the need to instill self-belief and patriotism in children so they can become responsible citizens. The ceremony concluded with students of Unique Schools presenting national songs.