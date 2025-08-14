Open Menu

Unique Group Marks 78th Independence Day With Patriotic Ceremony

Muhammad Irfan Published August 14, 2025 | 06:40 PM

Unique Group Marks 78th Independence Day with patriotic ceremony

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2025) The Unique Group of Institutions celebrated Pakistan’s 78th Independence Day with a flag-hoisting and cake-cutting ceremony, presided over by Chairman Prof Abdul Manan Khurram.

Chairperson Sadia Khurram, Vice Chairman Afif Ashraf Siddiqui, Director Prof Waseem Anwar Chaudhry, Additional Director Muhammad Abdullah, and a large number of teachers attended the event.

The ceremony began with the hoisting of the national flag, followed by the cutting of an Independence Day cake. Speaking on the occasion, Prof Abdul Manan said the day was an occasion to renew national loyalty and pay tribute to the heroes whose sacrifices made Pakistan’s freedom possible.

He stressed that the country’s future lies in the hands of its youth, making their effective training and education essential. “Pakistan is our identity, and we must present it positively to the world,” he said, adding that teachers have a key role in shaping students’ character and attitudes to help build a successful society.

He further stressed the need to instill self-belief and patriotism in children so they can become responsible citizens. The ceremony concluded with students of Unique Schools presenting national songs.

Recent Stories

ADNOC L&S JV receives first Very Large Ethane Carr ..

ADNOC L&S JV receives first Very Large Ethane Carrier in major fleet expansion

27 minutes ago
 AED7.5 billion in real estate transactions in Shar ..

AED7.5 billion in real estate transactions in Sharjah in July

28 minutes ago
 EGA to deliver first-ever CelestiAL-R billets to l ..

EGA to deliver first-ever CelestiAL-R billets to leading Japanese manufacturer S ..

28 minutes ago
 Dubai Youth Council teams up with KHDA Youth Counc ..

42 minutes ago
 31st Abu Dhabi International Chess Festival attrac ..

31st Abu Dhabi International Chess Festival attracts more than 3,000 players rep ..

42 minutes ago
 UAE Rescue Team continues forest firefighting oper ..

UAE Rescue Team continues forest firefighting operations in Albania

43 minutes ago
China's data industry more than doubles in market ..

China's data industry more than doubles in market size during 2021-2025 period

43 minutes ago
 Salem Al Yafei joins Team Abu Dhabi in Formula 2 p ..

Salem Al Yafei joins Team Abu Dhabi in Formula 2 powerboat racing in Italy

43 minutes ago
 MENA Golf Tour season features 12-event schedule, ..

MENA Golf Tour season features 12-event schedule, commencing in Portugal

58 minutes ago
 RAK Ceramics’ revenue grew 6.4% YoY to AED826.8 ..

RAK Ceramics’ revenue grew 6.4% YoY to AED826.8 million in Q2

1 hour ago
 UK, France, Germany warn Iran of renewed sanctions ..

UK, France, Germany warn Iran of renewed sanctions over nuclear program

1 hour ago
 National Junior Squash Championship to start in La ..

National Junior Squash Championship to start in Lahore from August 17

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan