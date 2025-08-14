Fireworks, festivities, and heartfelt patriotism: KP celebrates Independence Day of Pakistan with national enthusia

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2025) As the clock struck midnight, the skies over Peshawar erupted in dazzling bursts of green and white fireworks that lit up not just the city skyline, but the hearts of millions across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Streets and bazaars echoed with chants of “Pakistan Zindabad,” while homes, schools, and public spaces shimmered with beautiful lights, flags, and the boundless spirit of patriotism.

This year marked the Independence Day of Pakistan and sucessful operation Iron wall and KP deeply woven into the fabric of the nation’s history where the celebrations went beyond rituals. It was a day of remembrance, unity, and heartfelt national pride.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa visited thrice by Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah himself carried a unique connection to the independence movement feels deeply personal.

“We are not just celebrating a day rather we are living the legacy of our forefathers,” said 68-year-old Ahmed Gul from Peshawar, who brought his grandchildren to sports complex flag hoisting ceremony.

The day began with 31 gun salutes in Islamabad followed by 21 gun solutes in capitals of four provinces including Peshawar. Later, flag-hoisting ceremonies were held at Govt offices, educational institutions, semi Govt departments, and community centers amid national anthems.

But at the Governor House Peshawar, history and diplomacy shared the stage. Governor Faisal Karim Kundi, joined by the Consul Generals of different countries, hoisted the national flag and cut a ceremonial cake that symbolized peace, partnership, and unity.

“This is not just Pakistan’s celebration, but a reminder of what unity and freedom mean in a global world,” Governor Kundi remarked. “We must carry forward the message of hard work, sacrifice, freedom and integrity.”

While CM KP and others dignitaries addressed the formal events, it was the everyday citizens whose passion truly lit up the day.

In DI Khan, children dressed in green and white paraded with miniature flags, singing national songs at the Police Lines where Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur presided over another moving ceremony.

“The flag we hoist today was earned with blood and bravery,” Gandapur said, planting a sapling to mark new beginnings.

“Our freedom came with sacrifice, and we must prepare our youth to protect and carry it forward.”

Among the crowd, 12-year-old Areeba clutched her little Pakistani flag tightly. “I want to be a doctor so I can serve my people. Today reminds me how lucky we are to have our own country.”

In Peshawar Cantonment, the Pakistan Muslim League (N) held its own vibrant celebration and cake cutting ceremony, led by Federal Minister Engr Amir Muqam.

Speaking to party members and citizens, he emphasized unity over division. “Our journey from independence to nuclear strength is one of perseverance and vision,” he said, invoking the legacy of leaders like former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and the contributions of KP’s people for Pakistan.

The message was clear on the historic day that Pakistan’s story is not just one of struggle, but of triumph against all odds.

At the Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry, national songs and chants of "Long Live Pakistan" filled the air. Traders, entrepreneurs, and children alike gathered in a show of solidarity that transcended business and politics.

“We may be traders,” said SCCI President Fazal Moqeem Khan, “but today we trade in love for our homeland.”

Young children danced to patriotic tunes, while elders shared stories of Partition and migration that was a tapestry of emotion that connected generations.

Special prayers were offered across the province especially in mosques, churches, gurdwaras, and temples for peace, progress, and unity. Tributes were paid to the martyrs of the armed forces, and the sacrifices of law enforcement officials who ensured that Pakistan remains a safe homeland.

The children took keen interest in independence day accessories that filed the cities, villages mohalla and homes with warmth and love for Pakistan.

As night fell, and fireworks once again painted the skies of KP, one thing was clear that Pakistan’s 78th Independence Day was not just observed but it was felt deeply, celebrated joyfully, and honored with pride.

And in the words of a young girl Anaya Bibi waving a flag in Peshawar’s Qissa Khwani Bazaar, "Hum azaad hain — aur yeh sabse bari baat hai.” (We are free — and that is the most important thing.)

APP/fam