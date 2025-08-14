Open Menu

District Administration, MCR Organizes A Grand Ceremony At Liaquat Bagh To Mark Independence Day

Umer Jamshaid Published August 14, 2025 | 06:40 PM

District Administration, MCR organizes a grand ceremony at Liaquat Bagh to mark Independence Day

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2025) The District Administration and Municipal Corporation Rawalpindi celebrated Pakistan’s Independence Day with a grand ceremony at Liaquat Bagh on Tuesday night.

The event drew a large crowd, with people of all ages joining in the festivities.

Famous singer Abrar-ul-Haq captivated the audience during the celebration, receiving thunderous applause and the air echoed with passionate slogans in Pakistan’s support.

His energetic performance of national songs and melodious voice kept the audience on their feet, heightening the patriotic spirit of the evening.

The ceremony featured performances by other renowned artists, decorative lighting across Liaquat Bagh and surrounding areas, and a spectacular fireworks display at midnight.

The crowd enthusiastically waved flags and chanted slogans in favor of Pakistan and the armed forces.

Strict security measures were in place, including walk-through gates were installed for participants.

Earlier, the Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Rawalpindi organized a flag-hoisting ceremony at Allama Iqbal Park.

The event also included a tree plantation drive, where citizens planted saplings and prayed for Pakistan’s peace and security. Free plants were distributed to the public, with officials urging people to plant more trees to promote a greener environment.

