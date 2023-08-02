Marriyum pays tributes to Talal Chaudhry over steadfastness, determination

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2023 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb congratulated Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader Talal Chaudhry on completing a five-year disqualification sentence period from the Supreme Court.

In a tweet on Wednesday, she congratulated "the brave, innocent and determined brother Talal Chaudhry, who served five years of disqualification for his ideological commitment, loyalty, and love to PML-N Quaid Muhammad Nawaz Sharif and the party, which ended today.

She said after completion of five years, Talal Chaudhry was now eligible to contest elections, but in the eyes of the people and history those who unjustly punished him, had become ineligible for life.

"Today, Talal Chaudhry has emerged victorious not only in his conscience but also in the 'court of time' and in the eyes of people", she maintained.