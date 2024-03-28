Martyrdom Of Two Police Officials Remembered
March 28, 2024
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2024) The police are paying tribute to two officers who embraced martyrdom while serving their duty.
City Police Officer (CPO) paid rich tribute to the martyrs of the department and said that the martyrs were the real heroes who rendered sacrifices for the cause.
He said that the basic purpose of the police department was to protect the lives and properties of the masses adding that the force was ready to render any sacrifice for this purpose.
He said that the martyrs would be remembered forever and taking care of their families would remain the top priority of the department.
A police team paid guard of honor at the graves of the police martyrs.
It is pertinent to mention here that Constables Abdul Malik and Naveed Akhtar embraced martyrdom on March 28, 2012 by the firing of terrorists when they were performing duties at Chowk Lohari Gate Multan.
