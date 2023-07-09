Martyrs of Karbala sacrificed lives for Islam: DC

MIRPURKHAS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Zainul Abedin Memon on Sunday said that the month of Muharram teaches religious harmony, peace and stability, brotherhood, because the martyrs of Karbala sacrificed their lives for the sake of islam.

This he said while presiding over the meeting of the District Peace Committee to review the arrangements for Muharram ul Haram in the Commissioner's Conference Hall.

He further said that the problems presented by the organizers of processions and Majalis in connection with the month of Muharram ul Haram regarding cleanliness, electricity load-shedding, drinking water supply and other problems will be solved on a priority basis.

He directed the organizers to depute their own volunteers along with the police personnel for security arrangements on the processions and Majalis and said strictly that no new root permit would be allowed for the processions.

In meeting Mayor Municipal Corporation Abdul Rauf Ghori, Assistant Commissioner Saleem Sheikh, Deputy Controller Civil Defense Faheem Memon, Peace Committee members Mufti Sharif Saeedi, syed Saqib Kazmi, Wahid Hussain Pehlwani, Shakir Hussain Shakir, Syed Umair Shah, syed Zia Haider Naqvi, Mufti Obaidullah Anwar, Imam Bargahs Organizers and other members attended the meeting.