Maryam, Nawaz Endured Sufferings Bravely: Marriyum

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 07, 2022 | 12:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2022 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb said on Friday that the picture of Maryam Nawaz being hugged by her father Nawaz Sharif in London could not describe the sufferings they endured in the form of unjust imprisonment, mental torture and grief of losing their loved ones.

In a tweet, she said when Begum Kulsoom Nawaz was critically ill, Nawaz Sharif and Maryam were arrested.

The minister said no remedy was possible to rectify this injustice done to them.

"The proud daughter was hugged by her father but not a single tear fell which reflects how courageously the familyfought the hardships," she remarked.

