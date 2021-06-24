UrduPoint.com
Maryam Seeks NRO To Help Her Father Escape Jail After Return: Farrukh

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Thu 24th June 2021 | 02:46 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2021 ) :Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib Thursday said that Vice President Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) Maryam Safdar was seeking National Reconciliation Ordinance (NRO) to help her father escape jail on his return from abroad.

In a tweet, he said Maryam sought such a relief on the pretext of saving the life of her absconding father.

The minister said the PML-N leader herself admitted the other day that Nawaz Sharif was not sick but enjoying good health.

Nawaz Sharif who was convicted in corruption cases went abroad on medical grounds by opting deceitful tactics.

