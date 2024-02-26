Maryam vows not to pursue political vendetta against her opponents

(@Abdulla99267510)

Securing 220 votes, Maryam emerged as the leader of the house, with her opponent Rana Aftab Khan abstaining from the election process as his party staged a walkout from the assembly.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 26th, 2024) Maryam Nawaz, Punjab's newly elected chief minister, mphasized a message of reconciliation and inclusivity in her inaugural speech at the Punjab Assembly.

She expressed her intention not to pursue vengeance or political vendettas against any individua including her opponents.

Securing 220 votes, Maryam emerged as the leader of the house, with her opponent Rana Aftab Khan abstaining from the election process as his party staged a walkout from the assembly.

Maryam Nawaz assured open communication and cooperation with all political factions, extending her invitation for collaboration to her party, allies, and the opposition. She acknowledged the support of her father, Nawaz Sharif, and uncle, Shehbaz Sharif, for nominating her for the prestigious position.

Amidst slogans of 'Sher, Sher' (Lion, Lion), Maryam Nawaz assumed the leadership position, paying tribute to her late mother, Kulsoom Nawaz, during the ceremony.

In her address to the opposition, Maryam urged lawmakers to engage constructively in the political and democratic processes, reflecting on her own challenging experiences, including her time in prison.

She highlighted the achievements of Nawaz Sharif and Shehbaz Sharif, pledging to follow their vision and policies for the development of Punjab.

Maryam outlined her plans for improving healthcare, education, and infrastructure, vowing to leave behind a better Punjab within the next five years.

Maryam Nawaz pledged to serve as the Chief Minister for all constituents of Punjab, recognizing the weight of the responsibilities inherited from her father and uncle, who held the same office in the past.