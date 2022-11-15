Masses urged to get vehicles registered to avoid penalties

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2022 ) :The department of Excise and Taxation Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has urged the masses to get their unregistered vehicles registered to avoid any legal action of penalty.

The spokesman of the department in a statement issued here said that people should act responsibly and timely registered their cars, motorbikes and other vehicles, adding as per the directives of Secretary Excise a major crackdown was underway against unregistered vehicles across the province.

He said that unregistered vehicles would be impounded under the law, while fine would be imposed on non tax payers and defaulters.