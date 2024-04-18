Massive crackdown against drug mafia continues on orders of Sharjeel Memon

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2024) On the directives of Sindh Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon, a series of crackdowns against drug peddlers in various districts of Sindh is underway.

Twenty-six more drug peddlers were apprehended in the ongoing crackdown by Excise Narcotics Control and Police from various districts.

Eighteen kilograms of hashish, approximately one kilogram of ice, harmful gutka mawa, raw liquor, and other drugs were seized from the suspects.

The Excise Narcotics Control team in Gulstan e Johar area of Karachi arrested the accused Abid, son of Shah Muhammad.

The Divisional Special Squad established on the orders of Senior Excise Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon in Hyderabad arrested an accused Kashif Makrani, during an operation in Makrani Muhalla, who was supplying drugs in an educational institution. Kashif was identified as the main operative of the Amjad Makrani group, and the Excise Narcotics Control had been pursuing the accused for three years.

During an operation near Lyari General Hospital, Dubai Chowk in Karachi, accused Iqbal was apprehended, and 5050 grams of hashish were seized.

An Excise team near Indus Hospital in Korangi arrested two accused, Muhammad Umar and Akhtar, with 10 kg of hashish recovered from their possession.

In the Pinyari area of Hyderabad, the police arrested the notorious ice supplier Imran in an injured condition after an encounter.

A pistol and 270 grams of ice were recovered from the arrested accused.

Badin police apprehended the notorious drug dealer Mushtaq Mallah alias Mama Mushtaq and recovered 2025 grams of hashish. In another operation by Badin police, Gutka vendor Mashooq Shaikh was arrested, and 600 packets of harmful Gutka were seized.

Kadhan Police, Badin arrested drug dealer Sikander Ali Shoro and recovered 10 liters of raw liquor from his possession. Additionally, Gutka seller Muhammad Hanif Mallah was arrested, and 300 packets were confiscated. Nindo police arrested drug dealer Nasrullah Khoso along with 10 liters of raw liquor.

In Badin's Kario Ganhwar area, Gutka seller Sarfraz Korejo was arrested, and 200 packets of harmful gutka were seized.

Notorious drug dealer Atta Muhammad alias Attani Magsi was apprehended with a pistol in a police encounter by Ghorabari police of Thatta.

According to police, accused Atta Muhammad alias Attani Magsi is a major dealer of ice and heroin in Thatta and other areas.

Tando Allahiyar B Section Police arrested the accused Lalu along with 1300 grams of hashish during a targeted operation.

Another police operation in Haji Mir Bahar village of Tando Allahyar led to the arrest of the accused Sajjad Ali Mallah and the recovery of 100 liters of raw liquor. Achhu son Bhaloo Kolhi was arrested with 30 liters of raw liquor near Tando Allahyar Quba stop. Acting on a tip-off, Tando Allahyar A Section Police arrested three accused, Saleem Pathan, Afaq Mastoi, and Abdullah Mastoi, in Mastoi Colony and recovered 200 ready-made Main Puri and 140 mawa.

Excise Police in Jamshoro arrested the notorious drug dealer Ghulam Ali Jamali in a targeted operation based on intelligence and recovered 500 grams of ice.

Thatta district police arrested 7 drug peddlers while conducting operations in Gharo, Thatta, Dhabeji, Keti Bandar, Sakro, Jhirk, and Jhampir. A total of 1640 grams of hashish, 3950 packets of Gutka Mawa, 91 kg of Gutka-making material, and an abundant quantity of raw liquor were recovered from the suspects.

Commenting on the successful operations of Excise and Police, Sindh Senior Minister for Excise, Taxation and Narcotics Control, Sharjeel Inam Memon appreciated the dedication and bravery of Excise and Police officers.

He warned that those involved in smuggling and other criminal activities will be brought to justice.

He emphasized that efforts will continue to eradicate the scourge of drugs and ensure a safe future, leaving no stone unturned to uphold the rule of law.