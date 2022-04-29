Mastermind of Johar Town blast, his facilitator arrested: DIG CTD

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2022 ) :Counter Terrorism Department Punjab DIG Afzaal Ahmad Kausar, while addressing a press conference on the progress of blast in Johar Town, Lahore, said that special teams of CTD has arrested Samiul Haq, mastermind of Johar Town blast and his facilitator Uzair Akbar from Balochistan after an intelligence-based operation.

Explaining the details of the Operation, he said that CTD Lahore operations and intelligence teams left for Balochistan on a special intelligence report and on April 24, through an intelligence-based operation, the accused of Johar Town blast, Samiul Haq and Uzair Akbar were arrested at Kundi check post RCD High, Quetta Balochistan.

Iranian currency, Emirati Dirham, Turkish lira, Afghani and Pakistani Currency were recovered from the arrested terrorists while laptops and other electronic devices used by the terrorists were seized.

DIG CTD Punjab Afzaal Ahmad Kausar said that another accused Peter Paul David was arrested from the airport after tracing the number plate of the vehicle used in the blast from scene of the bomb blast on June 3, last year. The accused said that he met Samiul Haq alias Adnan who later turned into a friend and during this time Samiul Haq gave target of E-Block Johar Town blast.

In this regard, Samiul Haq, Uzair Akbar and foreign elements called the executor of blast Eid Gul Khan to Dubai on a visit visa and held a meeting with him. After one week, Eid Gul Khan came to Pakistan with briefing about the incident and huge amount of money.

Shortly after, Samiul Haq gave David Peter Paul three mobiles and Rs.

0.6 million and sent him towards Lahore. Later on, Samiul Haq and Uzair sent money to Peter Paul and Eid Gul through Western Union.

The accused Ziaullah, Eid Gul, Ayesha and Sajjad were arrested on June 29, 2021 on the revelation of accused Peter Paul David.

DIG Afzaal Ahmad Kausar said that the case was decided on 12-01-2022 in which four accused Eid Gul, Sajjad Hussain, Ziaullah and Peter Paul David were sentenced to death three times under crime 302B, three times death sentence under 7ATA and fine of two lakh rupees, three times death penalty under crime 3 ESA, 10 years imprisonment and 50,000 fine under crime PPC436, 7 years imprisonment and 01 lakh fine under crime 11N while accused Ayesha Eid Gul has been sentenced to 5 years imprisonment and 50,000 rupees.

The DIG CTD Punjab said that with help of arrested terrorists, more roles were being reached out. He also did not rule out the possibility of involvement of foreign elements in the planning of the incident. While the third fugitive accused Muhammad Naveed Akhtar Khan would be arrested soon, he added.

He said that after the Karachi University incident, like other provinces, security in Punjab has been beefed up and made more high alert.

Similarly, security of all foreign nationals residing in the province has been increased, he maintained.

Responding to questions, he said that investigation into the Anarkali bomb blast was underway and important developments would be reported in due course.

DIG Operations Punjab Kamran Adil and other CTD officers were also present on the occasion.