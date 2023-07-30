Maulana Hameedullah Haqqani among 35 martyred, 150 other injured in Bajaur Blast

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2023 ) :Maulana Hameedullah Haqqani, General Secretary JUI-F Tehsil Navagai, was martyred along with 35 other workers and more than 150 others injured in the huge suicide bomb blast during the JUI-F Worker Convention at Dubai More (Shindai), Khal, Bajaur District, the officials of the Rescue 1122 confirmed the incident.

The Caretaker Provincial Minister Taj Mohammad Afridi condemned the blast and expressed regret over the horrific blast in Khar, Bajaur headquarters. It has been confirmed that 35 persons were killed with 15 in critical condition and are being airlifted by Army choppers to CMH Peshawar, LRH and HMC Peshawar.

Talking to media men, District Health Officer Dr. Faisal while confirming the injured said that a total of 150 with 35 other injured besides 15 others are in critical condition.

The caretaker Provincial Minister is with the bereaved families in this hour of grief. Instructions have been issued to the relief department officials to take the necessary steps in time. The miscreants and anti-peace elements will be dealt with strictly, the caretaker provincial minister said in a message.

Rescue 1122 teams are being engaged in rescue operations at the accident site, said the Caretaker Minister, Relief, Rehabilitation and Resettlement. As soon as the information was received, ambulances of Rescue 1122 reached the spot, Taj Mohammad Afridi said.

The staff was alerted to the blast in Bajaur LRH, Asim Khan Spokesperson LRH told APP. Emergency is fully operational, all staff are present, Asim Khan said, adding after transferring the injured from Bajaur to Peshawar, all kinds of treatment will be provided. Emergency ICU and other wards are also ready, he added.

Inspector General of Police Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Akhtar Hayat Ghandapur confirmed that it was a suicide blast at the main gate. The death toll from the blast in Bajaur reached 35, he said. He also confirmed that as a result of the explosion, more than 150 people were injured.

He said the injured are being shifted to Bajaur Hospital, Timargarah Hospital, while some are being shifted to Peshawar Hospital, Police said. The Police and officials of the security forces have surrounded the area while relief work is still going on at the place of the explosion.