May-9 vandalism: ATC extends interim bail of Shah Mehmood, others in 6 cases

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2023 ) :An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Tuesday extended the interim bail of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Vice Chairman Shah Mehmood Quershi, former PTI secretary general Asad Umar, Fawad Chaudhry, Uzma Khan and Aleema Khan, the sisters of PTI Chairman Imran Khan, till August 17 in six cases related to May-9 vandalism.

The court also sought an investigation report from the police on the next date of hearing.

ATC Judge Ijaz Ahmad Buttar conducted proceedings on pre-arrest bail petitions filed by the accused.

Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Asad Umar, Uzma Khan and Aleema Khan also appeared before the court However, Fawad Chaudhry did not appear and his counsel moved an application with a request to grant one-time exemption from personal appearance to his client, which was accordingly allowed by the court.

Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Asad Umar, Fawad Chaudhry, Aleema Khan and Uzma Khan had obtained interim bail in six cases, including the attacks on Jinnah House, Askari Tower, PML-N office and Shadman Police Station.