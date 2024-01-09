May-9 violence: ATC extends interim bail of Asad Umar till Feb 10

An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Tuesday extended the interim bail of former federal minister Asad Umar till February 10 in 7 cases related to May-9 violence

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2024) An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Tuesday extended the interim bail of former Federal minister Asad Umar till February 10 in 7 cases related to May-9 violence.

ATC Judge Muhammad Arshad Javed conducted proceedings on the bail applications of the former minister.

Asad Umar's counsel submitted an exemption application on behalf of his client, in the course of proceedings, and requested the court to exempt his client from personal appearance for one-day.

At this, the court allowed the request and extended the interim bail of the former minister till February 10.

The former minister had obtained the interim bail in seven cases, including attacks on Jinnah House and Askari Tower.