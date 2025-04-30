Mayor Karachi Introduces Digital Payroll System In KMC
Sumaira FH Published April 30, 2025 | 07:00 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2025) Mayor Karachi, Barrister Murtaza Wahab on Wednesday announced that the payroll system for the employees of the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) has been shifted to the SAP (Systems, Applications, and Products) platform.
Addressing the launching ceremony at the City Council Hall on Wednesday, he stated that the entire payroll record has now been fully digitized. This transition will prevent individuals from drawing multiple salaries, a problem that persisted in the past, he said.
He emphasized that previous mayors preferred manual systems for salary records, but under the current administration, a superior digital system has been developed with the help of CLICK, through which 101 individuals drawing double salaries have already been identified. The SAP system will ensure timely salary disbursements.
The Mayor Karachi noted that this marks a significant milestone for KMC, which is now the first local government in Pakistan to implement this system.
He further revealed that data of all retired employees is also being integrated into the SAP system. Now, pensioner records are being digitized as well, and KMC's development portfolio is also being transferred to the SAP platform.
He stated that it is essential to adopt technology relevant to the 21st century and expressed hope that town administrations would follow suit.
Mayor Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab highlighted the importance of transparency in salary payments, stating that the SAP system will securely store all employee records. KMC has 10,173 employees, and no other local body demonstrates this level of transparency.
He added that the system will now clearly reflect when an employee was hired, their date of birth, promotion history, and all relevant details will be available through the application. The system will be instrumental in eliminating ghost employees.
He reiterated the commitment to legal compliance and institutional transparency and assured full cooperation in this regard. The KMC Council is becoming the first in Pakistan with a fully digitized employee record. The new system will eliminate record duplication, and no employee will receive double or triple salary anymore.
All details are now available at a single click.
Mayor Karachi commended the Municipal Commissioner, Finance Department, and CLICK team for their efforts. He pointed out that fake recruitments in the past led to increasing pension burdens. Now, the pension system, development schemes, and budgets are being integrated into SAP. The records of town and district administrations are also being digitized.
He noted that ghost employees will no longer be a concern, and legal action will be taken against those identified as drawing double salaries. Funds that were previously misused will now be directed toward public welfare. These tough decisions have resulted in a 300% increase in KMC’s revenue. This year, the veterinary department alone recovered 4.5 crore rupees.
He also acknowledged reports that instead of depositing money in government accounts, funds were being handed over to officers, a practice that is being curbed. Following court decisions, KMC no longer needs to collect funds from parks.
Regarding international relations, Mayor Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab recalled that Karachi and Shanghai became sister cities in 1984.
He recently visited Shanghai to improve relations and discussed cooperation on green energy. A joint working group has been established, including both Chinese and Pakistani representatives. He noted that in 41 years, neither a Karachi mayor had visited Shanghai nor a Shanghai mayor visited Karachi.
He mentioned that 800,000 livestock are brought into Karachi annually, and questioned town administrations about the year-round role of their veterinary departments. KMC’s veterinary department has generated millions in revenue. If KMC collects taxes on animals, those funds will be spent on the city’s development.
He stressed the need to upgrade the water corporation's infrastructure , pointing out that the city’s water pipelines are 69 years old and frequently burst. Repairs are underway, and investigations are being conducted to determine why the 84-inch line continues to rupture. The repair work is expected to be completed within 90 hours.
Speaking on the Red Line project, he expressed hope for its timely completion but estimated that it would take another two years.
Recent Stories
HBL PSL X all set to host first double header at Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium on M ..
Bond Advertising Wins at Effie Awards 2025 for PSI #DadiKnowsBest Campaign
PCB confirms additional men's T20Is against Bangladesh
Indian designer Sabyasachi reveals secrets of Rani Mukerji’s secret wedding
Fans support Hania Aamir amid Indian actor’s offensive remarks against actress
Govt taking steps to align Pakistan with global digital transformation: PM
Indian Rafale jets retreat in panic after detection by Pakistan air force
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 April 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 April 2025
PSL 2025 Match 18 Quetta Gladiators Vs. Multan Sultans Live Score, History, Who ..
Why Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli leaving India?
Nokia Slashes Prices on Feature Phones — A Big Win for Pakistani Consumers
More Stories From Pakistan
-
IESCO notifies 2-day power suspension programme6 minutes ago
-
AC Pasrur launches tree plantation at Govt College6 minutes ago
-
UAF inks Letter of Intent for research, development6 minutes ago
-
Mayor Karachi introduces Digital Payroll System in KMC6 minutes ago
-
AC Sambrial visits primary health centre6 minutes ago
-
Man kills sister-in-law, two nephews for property in Swabi16 minutes ago
-
Pak Army war exercises continue following Indian false flag Pahalgam attack16 minutes ago
-
Pakistan Army retaliates strongly to Indian aggression, destroys an Indian checkpost along the LoC26 minutes ago
-
SCCI presents proposals for promotion of export through Pakistan Railways26 minutes ago
-
Chief Minister approves plan for modern safari park in Nowshera26 minutes ago
-
Four notorious dacoits arrested; cash, valuables recovered26 minutes ago
-
Entrepreneurial Fair at BZU offers new business opportunities to students: VC26 minutes ago