Open Menu

Mayor Karachi Lays Foundation Stone Of Construction Of Girls College In Korangi

Muhammad Irfan Published January 23, 2024 | 10:06 PM

Mayor Karachi lays foundation stone of construction of girls college in Korangi

Mayor Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab on Tuesday said that the construction of a girl’s college in Korangi will provide facilities to the girl students of the area and such steps need to be taken to educate the girls

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2024) Mayor Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab on Tuesday said that the construction of a girl’s college in Korangi will provide facilities to the girl students of the area and such steps need to be taken to educate the girls.

He said this while addressing the foundation stone laying ceremony of the construction of a girl’s college in Allahwala Town Korangi on Tuesday.

Deputy Mayor Karachi Salman Abdullah Murad, Town Chairman Muhammad Naeem Sheikh, Vice Chairman Zareen Awan, Dr Tahir Khan, Jani Memon, Ahmed Raza, Naveed Munna, Tanveer and other public representatives were also present on the occasion.

Barrister Murtaza Wahab said that with the construction of the girls' college, this land was saved from grabbing, now a good educational institution is being built for our girls students. The secondary school will also be included in this college, which will facilitate the students living in Korangi to get higher education near their residence, he said.

He said that today, our presence here is proof that one can work if they want to, Korangi is a stronghold of the PPP, it is our responsibility to provide basic necessities to the citizens and the restoration work of Korangi's infrastructure, parks and stormwater drains is going on.

The Mayor Karachi said that PPP is building a new flyover on Korangi causeway and we will complete this flyover at the end of this year. The tender for the construction of the Jam Sadiq bridge was approved, due to the efforts of PPP, Malir expressway work is going on.

He said that we are working in the Central district and we should come out of the politics of criticism and believe in the politics of construction and development.

Related Topics

Karachi Education Korangi Malir Ahmed Raza From Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited

Recent Stories

PEMDA plans to develop electro-medical sector

PEMDA plans to develop electro-medical sector

9 minutes ago
 LHC adjourns Parvez Elahi's bail petition till Jan ..

LHC adjourns Parvez Elahi's bail petition till Jan 31

9 minutes ago
 AC City, IFA inspected eateries at F-6 Markaz

AC City, IFA inspected eateries at F-6 Markaz

9 minutes ago
 Education plays crucial role in promotion of peace ..

Education plays crucial role in promotion of peace, progress

9 minutes ago
 Nadeem Jan calls on Governor Balighur Rehman

Nadeem Jan calls on Governor Balighur Rehman

9 minutes ago
 Condolence reference to mourn Zafar Baig’s demis ..

Condolence reference to mourn Zafar Baig’s demise held

12 minutes ago
Pre-Departure Briefing Program at PE offices launc ..

Pre-Departure Briefing Program at PE offices launched

11 minutes ago
 AJK Govt. places 5 per cent quota for special pers ..

AJK Govt. places 5 per cent quota for special persons in jobs

12 minutes ago
 BPSC’s Chairman calls on Home Minister Zubair Ja ..

BPSC’s Chairman calls on Home Minister Zubair Jamali

12 minutes ago
 Toshakhana reference against former chairman PTI a ..

Toshakhana reference against former chairman PTI adjourned till Wednesday

12 minutes ago
 Pakistani student shines bright globally with Top ..

Pakistani student shines bright globally with Top Cambridge Award in Chemistry

12 minutes ago
 Commissioner Mardan directs for eradication of po ..

Commissioner Mardan directs for eradication of polythene bags

22 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan