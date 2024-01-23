Mayor Karachi Lays Foundation Stone Of Construction Of Girls College In Korangi
Muhammad Irfan Published January 23, 2024 | 10:06 PM
Mayor Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab on Tuesday said that the construction of a girl’s college in Korangi will provide facilities to the girl students of the area and such steps need to be taken to educate the girls
He said this while addressing the foundation stone laying ceremony of the construction of a girl’s college in Allahwala Town Korangi on Tuesday.
Deputy Mayor Karachi Salman Abdullah Murad, Town Chairman Muhammad Naeem Sheikh, Vice Chairman Zareen Awan, Dr Tahir Khan, Jani Memon, Ahmed Raza, Naveed Munna, Tanveer and other public representatives were also present on the occasion.
Barrister Murtaza Wahab said that with the construction of the girls' college, this land was saved from grabbing, now a good educational institution is being built for our girls students. The secondary school will also be included in this college, which will facilitate the students living in Korangi to get higher education near their residence, he said.
He said that today, our presence here is proof that one can work if they want to, Korangi is a stronghold of the PPP, it is our responsibility to provide basic necessities to the citizens and the restoration work of Korangi's infrastructure, parks and stormwater drains is going on.
The Mayor Karachi said that PPP is building a new flyover on Korangi causeway and we will complete this flyover at the end of this year. The tender for the construction of the Jam Sadiq bridge was approved, due to the efforts of PPP, Malir expressway work is going on.
He said that we are working in the Central district and we should come out of the politics of criticism and believe in the politics of construction and development.
