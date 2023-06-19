Mayor,Deputy Mayor Municipal Corporation take oath

(@FahadShabbir)

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2023 ) :The elected representatives of local government including Chairman and Vice Chairman Zila Council, Mayor and Deputy Mayor of Municipal Corporation Nawabshah, chairman and Vice Chairman of Town Municipal Committee HM Khoja and Town Municipal Committee Old Nawabshah took oath of office at Deputy Commissioner Office here on Monday.

Commissioner Shaheed Banzirabad (SBA) Muhammad Abbas Baloch administered the oath of office to Ali Akbar Jamali as Chairman Zila Council and Abdul Rasool Brohi as Vice Chairman.

Qazi Muhammad Rasheed Bhatti and Mubbashir Ali Arain took oath as Mayor and Deputy Mayor of Municipal Corporation Nawabshah.

Syed Atif Zaidi and Muhammad Shafiur Rehman Jadoon took oath for the seat of Chairman and Vice Chairman Town Municipal Committee HM Khoja while Muhammad Hayat Kakepota and Muhammad Yaqoob Arain took oath of Chairman and Vice Chairman Town Municipal Committee Old Nawabshah.

The commissioner congratulated elected representatives on taking the oath of office.

The oath taking Ceremony was attended by former Provincial Law Minister Ziaul Hassan Lanjar, MPA Ghulam Qadir Chandio, Khan Muhammad Dahri, Additional Commissioner-1 Subhash Chandar, Additional Commissioner-2 Fayyaz Hussain Rahujo, DC SBA Shehryal Gul Memon, SSP Mehzoor Ali, Director Local Government Zakir Hussain, District Election Commissioner Pervez Ahmed Kalwar, Additional Deputy Commissioner Kanwal Nizam, District Health Officer Dr Daulat Jamali, District education Officer Qurban Rahu, Deputy Director Information Ghulam Abbas Goraho, officials of different departments and political workers in large number.