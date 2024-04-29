Open Menu

MD Cholistan Development Authority Pays Surprise Visit To Various Offices

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 29, 2024 | 05:51 PM

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2024) The Managing Director of the Cholistan Development Authority Bahawalpur Syed Naeem Iqbal Bukhari made a surprise visit to the various offices of the Cholistan Development Authority.

He talked to the complainants present there and listened to their problems and complaints and issued orders for their resolution on the spot.

MD Cholistan said on this occasion that the doors of his office are open to all the people of Cholistan. Complainants can meet him without hesitation for any problem, complaint, or obstruction in office work. Syed Naeem Iqbal Bukhari directed the staff that all office matters should be conducted with honesty and merit.

He said that under the "Corruption Free Punjab" vision of the Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif if any complaint is received from the complainants against any employee in the performance of official duties, strict legal action will be taken as per rules.

