Open Menu

MDA To Make New U-turns On Bosan Road To Ease Traffic Flow

Faizan Hashmi Published March 28, 2024 | 06:10 PM

MDA to make new U-turns on Bosan road to ease traffic flow

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2024) Multan Development Authority (MDA) will build new U-Turn on Bosan Road, one of the busiest arteries of the city to ensure smooth flow of traffic and remove unnecessary ones.

Director General Multan MDA, Muhammad Zahid Ikram directed the officials in this regard during a review meeting held regarding the operational progress of Suhthra Punjab (Clean Punjab) campaign here Thursday.

Additional DG MDA, Qurat-ul-Ain Wazir, Director Engineering , Rana Waseem, Director IT, Muhammad Hazeefa, Director Traffic Engineering and Transport Planning, Rao Zaka ur Rehman, Director Enforcement, Muhammad Imran and officers of WASA participated in the meeting.

The DG said that special attention would be paid to road patchwork.

He instructed WASA officials that water should not accumulated in any street of the city and all such complaints should be addressed immediately. Special care should be taken for the cleanliness of the filtration plant and filters should be replaced within two months, he directed.

The DG was briefed that daily actions were being taken against violations by the Enforcement team of MDA.

The DG directed that the filter should be replaced in the presence of the local community to maintain their trust in WASA.

He directed the Director Enforcement to continue daily actions against violations and to prosecute habitual violators by making cases against them in court.

Related Topics

Multan Punjab Water Road Traffic Progress All Court

Recent Stories

Pakistan's total liquid foreign reserves reach $ 1 ..

Pakistan's total liquid foreign reserves reach $ 13.42 billion

10 minutes ago
 Aeon & Trisl signifies back-to-back successes by s ..

Aeon & Trisl signifies back-to-back successes by securing the No. 1 Award at the ..

2 hours ago
 Attaullah Tarar’s success notification from NA-1 ..

Attaullah Tarar’s success notification from NA-127 challenged

2 hours ago
 PSX witnesses positive trend today

PSX witnesses positive trend today

3 hours ago
 PM Shehbaz meets CJP Isa to address IHC judges’ ..

PM Shehbaz meets CJP Isa to address IHC judges’ concerns

3 hours ago
 Pakistan vows to bring to justice perpetrators, ab ..

Pakistan vows to bring to justice perpetrators, abettors of Bisham terrorist att ..

4 hours ago
May 9 riots: SC allows conditionally to military c ..

May 9 riots: SC allows conditionally to military courts to deliver reserved verd ..

4 hours ago
 Interior Minister arrives in Peshawar after Shangl ..

Interior Minister arrives in Peshawar after Shangla suicide attack

4 hours ago
 OPPO Reno 11 F 5G: Setting New Records as Pakistan ..

OPPO Reno 11 F 5G: Setting New Records as Pakistan's Most Beloved Smartphone Lin ..

4 hours ago
 PCB dismisses FICA's claims of unpaid dues in PSL

PCB dismisses FICA's claims of unpaid dues in PSL

7 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 March 2024

9 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 March 2024

9 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan