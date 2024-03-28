MDA To Make New U-turns On Bosan Road To Ease Traffic Flow
Faizan Hashmi Published March 28, 2024 | 06:10 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2024) Multan Development Authority (MDA) will build new U-Turn on Bosan Road, one of the busiest arteries of the city to ensure smooth flow of traffic and remove unnecessary ones.
Director General Multan MDA, Muhammad Zahid Ikram directed the officials in this regard during a review meeting held regarding the operational progress of Suhthra Punjab (Clean Punjab) campaign here Thursday.
Additional DG MDA, Qurat-ul-Ain Wazir, Director Engineering , Rana Waseem, Director IT, Muhammad Hazeefa, Director Traffic Engineering and Transport Planning, Rao Zaka ur Rehman, Director Enforcement, Muhammad Imran and officers of WASA participated in the meeting.
The DG said that special attention would be paid to road patchwork.
He instructed WASA officials that water should not accumulated in any street of the city and all such complaints should be addressed immediately. Special care should be taken for the cleanliness of the filtration plant and filters should be replaced within two months, he directed.
The DG was briefed that daily actions were being taken against violations by the Enforcement team of MDA.
The DG directed that the filter should be replaced in the presence of the local community to maintain their trust in WASA.
He directed the Director Enforcement to continue daily actions against violations and to prosecute habitual violators by making cases against them in court.
