Open Menu

Meeting Discusses Upgradation Of Type D Hospital In Tirah, Khyber

Sumaira FH Published March 27, 2024 | 06:20 PM

Meeting discusses upgradation of Type D Hospital in Tirah, Khyber

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2024) A meeting was convened at the Deputy Commissioner's office here Wednesday to discuss the construction and renovation of Type D Hospital in the remote valley of Tirah, Khyber district.

National Assembly Member Iqbal Afridi, Provincial Assembly Member Abdul Ghani Afridi, Deputy Commissioner of Khyber, Captain (Retd) Sanaullah Khan, Additional Deputy Commissioner (Finance) Hassib-ur-Rehman, Additional Deputy Commissioner (Relief) Nauman Ali Shah, Assistant Commissioner of Bara Shahabuddin, District Health Officer Dr. Zafar Ali Khan, XEN C&W Maqbool Khan and other relevant officers attended the meeting.

During the meeting, detailed discussions were held regarding the ongoing construction work at Type D Hospital in Tirah, acquisition of land for the hospital, rehabilitation of wards on emergency foundations, and availability of staff to address the challenges.

The XEN C&W provided a detailed briefing to the officials regarding the project.

It was instructed in the meeting to start emergency services for the people of Tirah at critical times after Ramadan and to overcome obstacles in the remaining construction of the hospital through consultation and mutual cooperation of all relevant departments. Directives were issued to formulate an action plan accordingly.

Related Topics

Assembly Provincial Assembly Afridi All Ramadan

Recent Stories

ICC delegation inspects venues, facilities for Cha ..

ICC delegation inspects venues, facilities for Champions Trophy 2025

47 minutes ago
 PCB decides to maintain Shaheen Afridi as national ..

PCB decides to maintain Shaheen Afridi as national T20 team captain

58 minutes ago
 Perpetrators of Besham attack will be brought to j ..

Perpetrators of Besham attack will be brought to justice swiftly: PM

2 hours ago
 CJP summons full court meeting over IHC judges’ ..

CJP summons full court meeting over IHC judges’ letter against interference in ..

2 hours ago
 US condemns attack on convoy of Chinese engineers ..

US condemns attack on convoy of Chinese engineers in Bisham

5 hours ago
 Ahsan for focusing on exports to increase foreign ..

Ahsan for focusing on exports to increase foreign exchange reserves

5 hours ago
Bars call meetings over judges’letter to SJC aga ..

Bars call meetings over judges’letter to SJC against interference in judicial ..

7 hours ago
 Enemy will be given strapping response to attack: ..

Enemy will be given strapping response to attack: Mohsin

7 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 March 2024

9 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 March 2024

10 hours ago
 IHC six judges write to SJC against 'interference' ..

IHC six judges write to SJC against 'interference' in judicial matters

18 hours ago
 Pakistan-China friendship unshakeable: Federal Min ..

Pakistan-China friendship unshakeable: Federal Minister for Petroleum and Energy ..

19 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan