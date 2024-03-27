Meeting Discusses Upgradation Of Type D Hospital In Tirah, Khyber
Sumaira FH Published March 27, 2024 | 06:20 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2024) A meeting was convened at the Deputy Commissioner's office here Wednesday to discuss the construction and renovation of Type D Hospital in the remote valley of Tirah, Khyber district.
National Assembly Member Iqbal Afridi, Provincial Assembly Member Abdul Ghani Afridi, Deputy Commissioner of Khyber, Captain (Retd) Sanaullah Khan, Additional Deputy Commissioner (Finance) Hassib-ur-Rehman, Additional Deputy Commissioner (Relief) Nauman Ali Shah, Assistant Commissioner of Bara Shahabuddin, District Health Officer Dr. Zafar Ali Khan, XEN C&W Maqbool Khan and other relevant officers attended the meeting.
During the meeting, detailed discussions were held regarding the ongoing construction work at Type D Hospital in Tirah, acquisition of land for the hospital, rehabilitation of wards on emergency foundations, and availability of staff to address the challenges.
The XEN C&W provided a detailed briefing to the officials regarding the project.
It was instructed in the meeting to start emergency services for the people of Tirah at critical times after Ramadan and to overcome obstacles in the remaining construction of the hospital through consultation and mutual cooperation of all relevant departments. Directives were issued to formulate an action plan accordingly.
