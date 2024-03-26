Meeting Held To Bolster Security Measures At Banks
Muhammad Irfan Published March 26, 2024 | 05:49 PM
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2024) A meeting was held on Tuesday to review and bolster security measures in banks across the Tank district. According to a Tank police spokesman, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) City Salim Khan and Station House Officer (SHO) City Asghar Wazeer held a meeting with managers from various governmental and private banks in this regard.
The managers were directed to ensure effective security arrangements including the installation of high-quality secret cameras, alarms, and DVRs.
He underlined the need for continuous monitoring to ensure round the clock vigilance. The bank authorities were also directed to the placement of guards for thorough checks of individuals entering bank premises.
The DSP assured that timely cooperation would be extend and the security would be ensured with mutual support. Bank managers expressed their commitment to working closely with law enforcement to ensure the safety of bank employees and customers.
