Mehfil-e-Milad held at Bakhtawar Cadet College

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2021 ) :Bakhtawar Cadet College Wednesday organized Mehfil-e-Milad to celebrate the birth of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

Bakhtawar Cadet College Principal Brigadier (R) Dr Muhammad Amin (Sitara-e-Imtiaz Military) was the chief guest on the occasion.

Cadets recited Hamd-e-Baari Talla and different Naats and shed light on Seerat-un-Nabvi (SAW) besides narrated different aspects of Ummhaat-ul-Momineen (Mothers of Believers) as footsteps for Muslim women.

A documentary was also screened comprising Islamic culture, enlightend and golden era of Muslims and combination of islam and science.

Later Islamic books and commendation certificates were distributed amongst the cadets who recited Naats.