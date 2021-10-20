UrduPoint.com

Mehfil-e-Milad Held At Bakhtawar Cadet College

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Wed 20th October 2021 | 10:40 PM

Mehfil-e-Milad held at Bakhtawar Cadet College

Bakhtawar Cadet College Wednesday organized Mehfil-e-Milad to celebrate the birth of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH)

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2021 ) :Bakhtawar Cadet College Wednesday organized Mehfil-e-Milad to celebrate the birth of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

Bakhtawar Cadet College Principal Brigadier (R) Dr Muhammad Amin (Sitara-e-Imtiaz Military) was the chief guest on the occasion.

Cadets recited Hamd-e-Baari Talla and different Naats and shed light on Seerat-un-Nabvi (SAW) besides narrated different aspects of Ummhaat-ul-Momineen (Mothers of Believers) as footsteps for Muslim women.

A documentary was also screened comprising Islamic culture, enlightend and golden era of Muslims and combination of islam and science.

Later Islamic books and commendation certificates were distributed amongst the cadets who recited Naats.

Related Topics

Women Gold Muslim

Recent Stories

PR earns Rs 48,651.7 mln during 2020-21: National ..

PR earns Rs 48,651.7 mln during 2020-21: National Assembly told

6 minutes ago
 Two FC soldiers, two policemen embraced martyrdom ..

Two FC soldiers, two policemen embraced martyrdom in IED blast at Bajaur

6 minutes ago
 FNC Speaker praises strong ties with Bahrain, laud ..

FNC Speaker praises strong ties with Bahrain, lauds shared interest in better wo ..

31 minutes ago
 UN Has No Announcement Yet on Moscow's Call for Af ..

UN Has No Announcement Yet on Moscow's Call for Afghanistan Donor Conference

6 minutes ago
 FIFA wants World Cup plans solution by December 20 ..

FIFA wants World Cup plans solution by December 20

11 minutes ago
 NATO chief urges allies to overcome Afghanistan st ..

NATO chief urges allies to overcome Afghanistan strains

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.