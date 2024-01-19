Mehfil-e-Mushaira titled “Bayad-e-Farzana Naz” held at PAC

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2024) Punjab Arts Council(PAC) in collaboration with Khayak Literary Forum organized a Mehfil-e-mushaira titled “Bayad-e-Farzana Naz” in the memory of renowned poetess (late) Farzana Naz.

The event was presided over by the distinguished poet Afzal Khan, while the Director of Arts Council, Waqar Ahmad, participated as a special guest.

Speaking on the occasion, Waqar Ahmed said that Farzana Naz was the author of various books and also died at a book fair.

The book was a symbol of the life of the individual and the nation, he said and added that through the book humanity was connected with its past of millions of years.

Afzal Khan while speaking said that Farzana Naz had made her place in the literary world in a very short time. She was a friendly, smiling, polite and loving poet. Farzana Naz revealed the realities of daily life in her poetry, her mystical style in his poetry will always keep her alive in the world of knowledge and literature, he added.

Farzana Naz's husband, Ismaeel Bashir, praised Naz's literary contributions and spoke eloquently of her.

Saeed Raja, Mehnaz Benjamin, Anjum Salimi, Ahmed Raza Raja, Naseer Ali Naseer, Rida Naqvi, Basmal Hashmi, Umer Ashraf, Toubia Sahil, Iqra Ansari, Jawaid Jadun, Taimoor Zulfiqar, Zeshan Murtaza, Muneeb Kiyani, Shoaib Kiyani, Rukhsana Sehar, Shafqat Hayat Shafiq, Ahmed Raza Raja, Atif Butt, Abdul Sami, Zartash Fatima, Arshad Malik, Shahzad Mehdi, Naveed Malik, Ashfaq Meer, Musab Saud, Ahmed Nasir, Maryam Safaa Afeefa Khan, Fayaz Hussain Shah, Harith Raja, Masoor Abbas, and Munir Sial presented their poetry in mehfil-e-mushaira.

Many people from various cities participated in the literary event, making it a memorable gathering in the literary sphere.