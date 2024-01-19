Mehfil-e-Mushaira Titled “Bayad-e-Farzana Naz” Held At PAC
Sumaira FH Published January 19, 2024 | 07:10 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2024) Punjab Arts Council(PAC) in collaboration with Khayak Literary Forum organized a Mehfil-e-mushaira titled “Bayad-e-Farzana Naz” in the memory of renowned poetess (late) Farzana Naz.
The event was presided over by the distinguished poet Afzal Khan, while the Director of Arts Council, Waqar Ahmad, participated as a special guest.
Speaking on the occasion, Waqar Ahmed said that Farzana Naz was the author of various books and also died at a book fair.
The book was a symbol of the life of the individual and the nation, he said and added that through the book humanity was connected with its past of millions of years.
Afzal Khan while speaking said that Farzana Naz had made her place in the literary world in a very short time. She was a friendly, smiling, polite and loving poet. Farzana Naz revealed the realities of daily life in her poetry, her mystical style in his poetry will always keep her alive in the world of knowledge and literature, he added.
Farzana Naz's husband, Ismaeel Bashir, praised Naz's literary contributions and spoke eloquently of her.
Saeed Raja, Mehnaz Benjamin, Anjum Salimi, Ahmed Raza Raja, Naseer Ali Naseer, Rida Naqvi, Basmal Hashmi, Umer Ashraf, Toubia Sahil, Iqra Ansari, Jawaid Jadun, Taimoor Zulfiqar, Zeshan Murtaza, Muneeb Kiyani, Shoaib Kiyani, Rukhsana Sehar, Shafqat Hayat Shafiq, Ahmed Raza Raja, Atif Butt, Abdul Sami, Zartash Fatima, Arshad Malik, Shahzad Mehdi, Naveed Malik, Ashfaq Meer, Musab Saud, Ahmed Nasir, Maryam Safaa Afeefa Khan, Fayaz Hussain Shah, Harith Raja, Masoor Abbas, and Munir Sial presented their poetry in mehfil-e-mushaira.
Many people from various cities participated in the literary event, making it a memorable gathering in the literary sphere.
Recent Stories
Bowlers impress at all three venues in fourth round of National Women's T20
PCB introduces retainers for Women Panel of Umpires
Lion may hide again to see public passion, Bilawal sarcastically targets Nawaz
China's economic resilience in 2023
NSC, caretaker cabinet due today amid Pakistan and Iran tensions
Cheezious Unveils New Corporate Headquarters in Islamabad, Reinforcing Commitmen ..
Cipher Case: Govt challenges IHC decision before SC against Imran Khan’s trial
Pakistan has no interest or desire in escalating tension with Iran: Caretaker FM
Punjab Government's e-Stamping Initiative Surpasses Rs 351 Billion in Revenue Co ..
Vivo Y27s: A Visual Symphony and Design Marvel
Infinix Shines as the Most Innovative Mobile Phone Brand at CES 2024
UN Chief urges Pakistan, Iran to de-escalate & resolve all issues peacefully
More Stories From Pakistan
-
IGP assures support to martyrs' families2 minutes ago
-
Jilani speaks with Iranian FM; expresses Pakistan's readiness to work with Iran based on trust2 minutes ago
-
Karachi youth STEM learning festival in full swing2 minutes ago
-
Canals desilting under way2 minutes ago
-
3 laborers died due to electrocution in Rawalpindi12 minutes ago
-
Chief Justice AJK High Court approves 3 circuit benches for hearing cases12 minutes ago
-
IHC restrains trial court from testifying witnesses in marriage case12 minutes ago
-
LESCO detects 59 power pilferers in Defence East Division, 40 in Lakhhan Sharif area12 minutes ago
-
Most wanted Lyari gangster killed in police encounter22 minutes ago
-
Commissioner Hazara Division visits Diamer Basha Dam site22 minutes ago
-
Livestock Deptt launches project to benefit small farmers22 minutes ago
-
Commissioner Hazara Division visits Diamer Basha Dam site32 minutes ago