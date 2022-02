MEPCO awards punishments to 8 SDOs

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) Authority has issued orders to give punishments to eight Sub Divisional Officers (SDOs) while deciding departmental cases

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2022 ) :Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) Authority has issued orders to give punishments to eight Sub Divisional Officers (SDOs) while deciding departmental cases.

Assistant Engineer (Transmission) Sub Division DG Khan Asim Shah was demoted by two degrees in current scale for two years over allegations proved against him in a case as SDO Karamdad Qureshi sub-division under Pakistan WAPDA Employees E&D Rules 1978.

Likewise, SDO Chowk Sarwar Shaheed Sub Division Muhammad Iqbal Bhatti's two annual increments for two years, SDO Second Sub Division Muzaffargarh Wasim Ahmad, SDO Karamdad Qureshi Sub Division Abdul Jabbar, SDO Fatehpur Sub Division Muhammad Shehzad Bashir, former Acting SDO Rahimabad Sub Division Rahim Yar Khan, SDO Tibbi Qaisarani Sub Division DG Khan Ahsan Khan Niazi and Assistant Engineer (Transmission) Sub Division Sahiwal Syed Faisal Mahmood's annual increments were stopped for one year after allegations proved against them.