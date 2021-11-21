UrduPoint.com

MEPCO Releases 642 Spin Polls For Replacements Of Broken Polls

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Sun 21st November 2021 | 06:40 PM

MEPCO releases 642 spin polls for replacements of broken polls

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2021 ) :Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) material management department released 642 spin polls to all operation circles for replacement of broken and poor conditioned electricity polls under preventive measures to avoid mishaps.

According to Additional Director General Material Management Mian Javed Iqbal said that all operation circles have been directed to replace all damaged polls as early as possible. He said that a total of 642 spin polls have been provided to circles including 372 of 36 feet length and 270 of 31 feet length.

He added that 80 polls have been provided to each Multan circle, Vehari circle, Bahawalpur circle, Muzaffargarh circle, Bahawalnagar circle and Khanewal circle while 65 to DG Khan circle, 46 to Sahiwal circle, 51 to Rahim Yar Khan circle.

More Stories From Pakistan

