MEPCO replaces over 0.4 mln faulty metres

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2023 ) :Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) has replaced 4,28,127 damaged and burn meters during current fiscal year 2022-23.

The metres which replaced included 4,18,950 single phase, 9045 three phase and 132 MI meters.

The faulty metres were replaced for accurate metres reading to consumers and to avert them from over billing under the directions of CEO MEPCO Engineer Mahar Allah Yar Bharwana.

32,938 metres were replaced in Multan circle, 22,243 in DG Khan circle, 33, 869 in Vehari circle, 1,43,133 in Bahawalpur circle, 41,155 in Sahiwal circle, 60,736 in Rahimyar Khan circle, 43,470 in Muzaffargarh circle, 28088 in Bahawalnagar circle and 22495 single and three phase, MDI meters were replaced in Khanewal circle during July 2022 to February 2023.