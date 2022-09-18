MEPCO replaces over one lac faulty metres during current year

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2022 ) :Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) has replaced 1,14,337 dead and faulty meters during the current fiscal year 2022-23.

On the instructions of Chief Executive Officer (CEO) MEPCO Engineer Mahar Allah Yar Bharwana, the meters are being replaced which were non functional due to technical reasons ot burnt during rains.

Exactly, 10383 metres were replaced in Multan circle, 5386 in DG Khan circle, 9871 in Vehari circle, 15753 in Bahawalpur circle, 11169 in Sahiwal circle, 28215 in Rahim Yar Khan circle, 14702 in Muzaffargarh circle, 12035 in Bahawalnagar circle and 6823 meters were replaced in Khanewal circle from July to August.