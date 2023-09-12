Open Menu

Mepco Teams Remove 12 Transformers Owned By Defaulters Despite Resistance

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 12, 2023 | 10:07 PM

Despite resistance in some places, the determined and efficient teams of Multan Electric Power Company (Mepco) on Tuesday achieved a significant victory by successfully removing a total of 12 transformers from different tube wells owned by defaulters

A Spokesperson (Mepco) said that operation was not without its challenges, as Mepco teams encountered severe resistance at two sites. One particularly noteworthy incident occurred when Abdur Razaq, a resident of 265/EB, along with accomplices, attacked the Mepco team. Despite the confrontation, thanks to the invaluable cooperation of the local police, the Mepco teams prevailed and managed to safely remove the transformers.

In another incident, Fazal Kareem, another defaulter, put up resistance against the removal of the transformer. Once again, the teams demonstrated their resolve and successfully carried out the removal, ensuring that the transformers were detached from the tubewells of the defaulter.

The crackdown extended beyond these incidents, with Mepco officials also removing transformers owned by several other defaulters, including Ramzan, Farooq, Asghar, M Bota, Malik Rambo, Muhammad Usman, Abdur Razaq, Nawab Ali, and Faqir Hussain.

Remarkably, many of these defaulters were found to be affiliated with the Pakistan Kissan Ittehad, a prominent farming organization.

However, this extensive operation did not go unnoticed, as the local leadership of Pakistan's Kissan Ittehad has called for a protest on September 13 in response to the removal of the transformers.

According to reliable sources from Mepco, legal action is currently underway against the defaulters, who collectively owe an outstanding amount of Rs 1.5 billion to the company. Mepco officials have issued a stern warning to individuals who may attempt to obstruct their efforts, emphasizing that such hindrances will be dealt with strictly.

This operation reflects Mepco's unwavering commitment to providing consistent and reliable electricity to the region, and it marks a significant step forward in holding defaulters accountable for their outstanding debts.

