MEPCO Upgrades 1843 Transformers In Current Fiscal Year

Sumaira FH Published March 16, 2023 | 05:40 PM

MEPCO upgrades 1843 transformers in current fiscal year

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2023 ) :The Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) has upgraded 1,843 transformers at a cost of over Rs 856 million during the fiscal year 2022-23 for the provision of new connections and system improvement.

According to the MEPCO press release issued here on Thursday, 378 transformers were upgraded in Multan circle at a cost of Rs 162 million, 224 in DG Khan at a cost of Rs 136 million, 146 in Vehari circle at a cost of Rs 78 million, 55 in Bahawalpur at a cost of Rs 17.9 million, 189 in Sahiwal at a cost of Rs 94.4 million, 93 in Rahim Yar khan at a cost of Rs 48.8 million, 468 in Muzaffargarh at a cost of Rs 182 million, 199 in Bahawal Nagar at a cost Rs 100 million and Rs 91 transformers were replaced in Khanewal circle from July 1, 2022 to February 2023.

