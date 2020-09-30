Metro bus catches fire

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2020 ) :The Metro bus ply between Rawalpindi-Islamabad caught fire near Rehman Abad station, the Rescue 1122 spokesman said on Wednesday.

Talking to APP here, he said Rescue 1122 rushed to the scene as bus engine caught fire and the firefighters extinguished the fire, adding all the passengers were safe in the incident.

The spokesman said that the bus was partially damaged due to sudden fire.

He informed that the bus was running towards Faizabad from Saddar metro bus station.