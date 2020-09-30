UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Metro Bus Catches Fire

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Wed 30th September 2020 | 09:57 PM

Metro bus catches fire

The Metro bus ply between Rawalpindi-Islamabad caught fire near Rehman Abad station, the Rescue 1122 spokesman said on Wednesday

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2020 ) :The Metro bus ply between Rawalpindi-Islamabad caught fire near Rehman Abad station, the Rescue 1122 spokesman said on Wednesday.

Talking to APP here, he said Rescue 1122 rushed to the scene as bus engine caught fire and the firefighters extinguished the fire, adding all the passengers were safe in the incident.

The spokesman said that the bus was partially damaged due to sudden fire.

He informed that the bus was running towards Faizabad from Saddar metro bus station.

Related Topics

Fire Metro Faizabad Saddar Rescue 1122 All From

Recent Stories

Nawaz Sharif become a revolutionary leader when sa ..

49 seconds ago

US Wants to Make Russia 'Pay' for Independent Fore ..

50 seconds ago

Moldova's Electoral Commission Registers Ex-Prime ..

52 seconds ago

US, Bangladesh Sign Air Transport Agreement to Boo ..

54 seconds ago

Suhail Al Mazrouei inspects ‘Bateen Al Samar Hou ..

16 minutes ago

COVID-19 cases climbs to 16,581 in ICT: NCOC

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.