Metropolitan Corporation Lahore disinfect 519 points in city

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2020 ) :Metropolitan Corporation Lahore (MCL) on Tuesday sprayed chlorinated water at 519 points in city including bus stands, offices, streets, hospitals, markets, public places and main roads to prevent spread of coronavirus.

According to MCL spokesperson, chlorinated water spray operation was conducted following the directions of Commissioner Lahore, Saif Anjum. Various squads of the department disinfected overall around 30 kms of city areas.