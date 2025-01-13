Microsoft Certified Professional Late Arfa Karim Commemorated
Muhammad Irfan Published January 13, 2025 | 08:05 PM
The world's youngest Microsoft Certified Professional, late Arfa Karim was commemorated on her 12th death anniversary in a ceremony organized in collaboration with Punjab Council of Arts Faisalabad and Arfa Karim Foundation, here on Monday
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2025) The world's youngest microsoft Certified Professional, late Arfa Karim was commemorated on her 12th death anniversary in a ceremony organized in collaboration with Punjab Council of Arts Faisalabad and Arfa Karim Foundation, here on Monday.
PML-N leader Chaudhry Abid Sher Ali was the special guest. Arfa Karim's father Col. (retd) Amjad Karim Randhawa, Dr. Najma Afzal, Assistant Director Arts Council Asad Hayat, teachers, students and civil society were present.
The participants paid rich tribute to Arfa Karim's eternal services and said that Lyallpur is a cradle of creative activities and a perfect example of which is Arfa Karim from Faisalabad, who made Pakistan's name famous all over the world.
They said that in addition to basic Windows applications, Arfa Karim also created a calculator and c-commerce programs. Her instructors estimated that Arfa Karim would need a year to create Windows applications, but she passed this exam in four months.
In honor of her outstanding services in the field of computers, the President of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan had awarded Arfa Karim the Presidential Award for Excellence, which is in the showcase of the Lyallpur Museum.
On this occasion, Arfa Karim's father presented a book written on Arfa's life to Chaudhry Abid Sher Ali.
Children from different schools paid tribute to Arfa Karim through tableau and reiterated their resolve to follow in her footsteps.
Recent Stories
CM Bugti, Iranian Ambassador vow to promote bilateral relations
Cold, dry weather expected across Pakistan: PMD
PJA launches training course on forensic analysis of evidence
KP’s Assembly Opposition leader Ibadullah calls on CM Bugti
GME reports strong growth in 2024
Reforms introduced to address challenges of investors in Balochistan: Bilal
LDA starts separate lanes for cyclists, motorcyclists on Ferozpur
UAF produces 28 more PhDs
RPO holds open court
Microsoft Certified Professional late Arfa Karim commemorated
PHA approves development, upgrading of parks, picnic and seating points
PSL holds court at Hazoori Bagh to draft players for 10th edition
More Stories From Pakistan
-
CM Bugti, Iranian Ambassador vow to promote bilateral relations13 minutes ago
-
PJA launches training course on forensic analysis of evidence13 minutes ago
-
KP’s Assembly Opposition leader Ibadullah calls on CM Bugti13 minutes ago
-
Reforms introduced to address challenges of investors in Balochistan: Bilal13 minutes ago
-
LDA starts separate lanes for cyclists, motorcyclists on Ferozpur38 minutes ago
-
RPO holds open court5 minutes ago
-
Microsoft Certified Professional late Arfa Karim commemorated5 minutes ago
-
Abdul Hamid Nizami remembered on 27th death anniversary as champion of Kashmir freedom movement5 minutes ago
-
Guidelines for Umrah pilgrims; vaccinations, precautionary measures mandatory for Umrah pilgrims52 minutes ago
-
Punjab Minister for Social Welfare and Bait-ul-Mal Sohail Shaukat Butt orders suspension of deputy d ..1 hour ago
-
DC Abbottabad for up-gradation of Shimla Hill Park1 hour ago
-
Court extends Bushra Bibi’s interim bail to Jan 231 hour ago