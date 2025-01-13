Microsoft Certified Professional late Arfa Karim commemorated

The world's youngest Microsoft Certified Professional, late Arfa Karim was commemorated on her 12th death anniversary in a ceremony organized in collaboration with Punjab Council of Arts Faisalabad and Arfa Karim Foundation, here on Monday

PML-N leader Chaudhry Abid Sher Ali was the special guest. Arfa Karim's father Col. (retd) Amjad Karim Randhawa, Dr. Najma Afzal, Assistant Director Arts Council Asad Hayat, teachers, students and civil society were present.

The participants paid rich tribute to Arfa Karim's eternal services and said that Lyallpur is a cradle of creative activities and a perfect example of which is Arfa Karim from Faisalabad, who made Pakistan's name famous all over the world.

They said that in addition to basic Windows applications, Arfa Karim also created a calculator and c-commerce programs. Her instructors estimated that Arfa Karim would need a year to create Windows applications, but she passed this exam in four months.

In honor of her outstanding services in the field of computers, the President of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan had awarded Arfa Karim the Presidential Award for Excellence, which is in the showcase of the Lyallpur Museum.

On this occasion, Arfa Karim's father presented a book written on Arfa's life to Chaudhry Abid Sher Ali.

Children from different schools paid tribute to Arfa Karim through tableau and reiterated their resolve to follow in her footsteps.