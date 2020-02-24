UrduPoint.com
Mine Manager Certificate Exam Postponed

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Mon 24th February 2020 | 10:25 PM

Mine Manager Certificate exam postponed

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2020 ) :The 1st Class and 2nd Class Mine Managers' Certificate of competency examination that was scheduled to be held w.e.f. 02.03.2020 to 05.03.2020 and 16.03.2020 to 20.03.2020 respectively has been postponed till further order, said a notification issued by the Chief Inspector of Mines, Chairman board of Examination, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa here on Monday.

