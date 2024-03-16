Open Menu

Minister Chairs Meeting On Roads Repair, Rehabilitation Programme

Sumaira FH Published March 16, 2024 | 08:55 PM

Minister chairs meeting on roads repair, rehabilitation programme

The Communication and Works Department has launched roads repair and rehabilitation programme under 'Sarkain Bahal -- Khushal Punjab' slogan throughout the province

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2024) The Communication and Works Department has launched roads repair and rehabilitation programme under 'Sarkain Bahal -- Khushal Punjab' slogan throughout the province.

A meeting in this regard was chaired by Minister for Communication and Works Shoaib Ahmed Bherth at the Planning and Development offices, here on Saturday. Chairman P&D board Barrister Nabeel Javed Awan, Secretary C&W Sohail Ashraf, Secretary P&D Dr Asif Tufial, Member IDP P&D Dr Abid Bodala and officers of Communication and Works Punjab attended the meeting.

The secretary C&W presented a comprehensive plan for 'Sarkain Bahal -- Khushal Punjab' programme, outlining the repair and rehabilitation of 590 arterial and collector roads across the province.

All these roads would be completed in six months time period.

Minister Bherth, emphasizing the magnitude of the endeavour, revealed that a staggering 11,496 kilometers of roads would undergo repair and rehabilitation, meticulously surveyed beforehand by the field formations of the Communication and Works Department and district administrations concerned.

"The programme not only promises enhanced travel comfort but also holds the potential to boost the province's economy," remarked the minister. He stressed the importance of transparency and the use of quality materials in road repair and rehabilitation, urging all field staff to adhere strictly to these standards. Any dereliction of duty will face severe consequences, he added.

